The world has finally (kind of) been introduced to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s new baby girl, Gio Grace!

The new mom of two shared the first sweet photo of the baby on Instagram Feb. 21 with a peek at her 10 perfect little toes.





“Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18. She’s got her dads toes 👼🏼,” Prinsloo wrote.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, in September 2016. Shortly after announcing they were welcoming a second child, Levine opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the desire to have more children with his wife.

“I want a lot [of kids]; I thrive in chaos,” he said at the time. “[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”