Alexa Ray Joel isn’t going to take anyone bullying her.

The daughter of Christie Brinkley and Bill Joel defended herself on Instagram on Wednesday after a commenter made fun of her looks in a post on her famous mom’s account. Things got tense after Brinkley shared a photo of her younger daughter, Sailor Binkley Cook, posing for Sport Illustrated and wrote, “My Mermaid @sailorbrinkleycook rocking it @si_swimsuit link in bio 👆🏼 #proudmama.”





The troll’s comment was deleted, but Joel defended herself in the comments section, writing, “@sams7007 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Mr. Big Shot. You may think I’m hideous, but I like the way I look. And that’s really all the matters. (Besides, there’s a lot more to people than just what they look like.) But hey, continue being a shallow, hateful troll in life and see where it gets you!”

Brinkley also responded to followers who defended her daughter. “I am also grateful for all the kind hearted people on this thread that jumped to Alexa’s defense. thank you all💞,” she wrote to one fan.

She also told a follower that had she initially seen the comment, she would have blocked him from her account, “I didn’t see the comment or I would have blocked and deleted him. Have to feel sorry for people like that.”

Joel announced she rang in the New Year with some new bling earlier this year when she revealed her longtime boyfriend Ryan Gleason had popped the question during a beach vacation.

“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” she wrote alongside an adorable blurry photo of the newly engaged couple kissing.

In a second post, she shared, “…So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!! 🕊💎🕊.”