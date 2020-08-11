The Irwin family just got a little bit bigger! Bindi Irwin, daughter of the crocodile hunter himself, announced she is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell. The couple announced the good news on Instagram, calling it their “Baby Wildlife Warrior” saying they’re due next year. Irwin, who’s the daughter of Steve Irwin, shared the news by posting a photo of the soon to be parents holding a baby zookeeper shirt from the Australia Zoo. The zoo was founded by her grandparents and is still run by the Irwin family. The post read, “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we were expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

The 22-year-old is still early on in her pregnancy, but they stated that they couldn’t wait to share the happy news. She wrote, “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

The 22-year-old then asked her followers to leave the best advice and asked for good vibes and prayers to the baby. Powell also posted an Instagram post, stated that becoming a dad was the highlight of his life and couldn’t wait to embark on the new journey, calling Irwin the most amazing mother. Irwin’s brother, Robert Irwin also shared a similar picture that featured himself and their Mom, Terri. He wrote “The most exciting news ever! I am so happy for Bindi and Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!! It’s such a happy time for our family — I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!”

Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25 in a small ceremony after becoming engaged last July. Irwin went on to share their nuptials along with an image of them at their wedding, telling fans she aims to “hold onto love no matter what the world throws our way.” The couple met back in November 2013 after Powell traveled to Australia as part of a national wakeboard competition. During his downtime there, he visited the Australia Zoo, and the duo hit it off right away. They remained in touch when Powell returned back to Orlando. In 2018, Powell decided to move to Australia to live with the Irwins in Queensland and work at the zoo.