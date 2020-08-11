Menu
Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband Chandler Powell Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The Irwin family just got a little bit bigger! Bindi Irwin, daughter of the crocodile hunter himself, announced she is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell. The couple announced the good news on Instagram, calling it their “Baby Wildlife Warrior” saying they’re due next year. Irwin, who’s the daughter of Steve Irwin, shared the news by posting a photo of the soon to be parents holding a baby zookeeper shirt from the Australia Zoo. The zoo was founded by her grandparents and is still run by the Irwin family. The post read, “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we were expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

The 22-year-old is still early on in her pregnancy, but they stated that they couldn’t wait to share the happy news. She wrote, “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

The 22-year-old then asked her followers to leave the best advice and asked for good vibes and prayers to the baby. Powell also posted an Instagram post, stated that becoming a dad was the highlight of his life and couldn’t wait to embark on the new journey, calling Irwin the most amazing mother. Irwin’s brother, Robert Irwin also shared a similar picture that featured himself and their Mom, Terri. He wrote “The most exciting news ever! I am so happy for Bindi and Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!! It’s such a happy time for our family — I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!”

Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25 in a small ceremony after becoming engaged last July. Irwin went on to share their nuptials along with an image of them at their wedding, telling fans she aims to “hold onto love no matter what the world throws our way.” The couple met back in November 2013 after Powell traveled to Australia as part of a national wakeboard competition. During his downtime there, he visited the Australia Zoo, and the duo hit it off right away. They remained in touch when Powell returned back to Orlando. In 2018, Powell decided to move to Australia to live with the Irwins in Queensland and work at the zoo.

View this post on Instagram

Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations. One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. I promise to encourage your dreams and help you achieve them. I promise to stand beside you as your wife, teammate and friend. I promise to share an ‘I love you’ before I sleep each night no matter what our day has brought. I promise to be your strength and light when you need a it. I promise to revel with you in each breathtaking moment we are given in this life. Chandler, Thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by ‪6pm‬. You validate what unconditional love really means. You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You’ve made me smile every day since I first met you. That’s amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation. To quote our favourite show, “I love you and I like you”.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

Watch: Steve Irwin’s Children Have Saved Over 90K Animals From the Australian Wildfires

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27.
