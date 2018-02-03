Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her parents’ relationship on Saturday, sharing an old photo of the couple and some heartfelt words a whole 26 years after her father, Steve, proposed to her mother, Terri.





“26 years ago Dad proposed to Mum,” Bindi captioned the sweet picture. “The most beautiful love story. The greatest parents. True soulmates.”

Steve and Terri Irwin had been together for 14 years before he tragically lost his life in 2006 when he was struck in the heart by a stingray while filming a wildlife show. In all these years since Terri has never dated anyone else, she revealed in a recent interview.

“I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years,” she said. “In fact, it’s been so long, I’ve had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that’s the case. But I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I’ve already had my happily ever after.”

It was previously rumored that Terri was dating actor Russell Crowe, but daughter Bindi quickly put those rumors to bed.

“You know, we do love Russell, but mum and Russell aren’t actually in love!” she said at the time. “My dad is still very much my mum’s soulmate. And I think that no matter what, Mum always says that they’ll always be married. All of these reports are completely false. Terri and Russell are not dating and are certainly not planning a wedding.”

