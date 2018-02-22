Bindi Irwin is remembering two of the most important people in her life: her dad, Steve Irwin, and grandmother, Lyn Irwin.

The 19-year-old former “Dancing with the Stars” winner took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to remember the wild father and son. Sharing a photo of Steve and Lyn in their natural habitat, wrestling an alligator, Irwin wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dad and grandmother. I wish so much that I could give you birthday hugs. You are both in my heart today and I hope you are celebrating together ❤.”





It would have been Steve’s 56th birthday.

Earlier this month, Irwin paid tribute to her father again when she shared a message in love to mark the anniversary of the moment her dad popped the question to her mother, Terri Irwin.

“26 years ago Dad proposed to Mum,” Bindi captioned the sweet picture. “The most beautiful love story. The greatest parents. True soulmates.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Terri Irwin said that she has no desire to date after losing her soul mate.

“I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years,” she told the publication. “In fact, it’s been so long, I’ve had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that’s the case. But I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I’ve already had my happily ever after.”