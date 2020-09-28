Nikole Mitchell is not your average person and she has not lived the average life of a 36-year-old mother. This bisexual pastor-turned-stripper has risen to fame and become popular on social media, and she talked to the New York Post about it.

Mitchell came from a strict Baptist family, where she says she was expected to be reserved and conservative and that the duties of a woman included staying in the kitchen and taking care of the kids. However, Mitchell decided to take a different career path.

“From a young age, I had fantasized about being a stripper,” she said, “But I was indoctrinated to believe my desires and my body were innately sinful and bad.”

Wanting to rebel, she decided to become a pastor, going against the beliefs she grew up with that women were not meant to lead in the church and wanting to make a name for herself. She continued to explain,“I was taught that women aren’t allowed to lead and that women belong in the kitchen and with the children. So even though it went against everything I was told, I decided to become [a pastor] because of my love for performing.”

So in 2011, Mitchell and her now ex-husband moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where they joined Woodland Hills Church, an evangelist megachurch who had a more progressive view about gender equality in faith. She explained what it was like being part of her new church and how it inspired her to become a pastor by saying, “One of my pastors said ‘Nikole, did you realize that you’re a theologian? And they said, ‘We’d like you to be one of our pastors.’ To be on stage in front of thousands of people — that’s what I had been dreaming of for years.”

By 2016, Mitchell was a weekly pastor, a wife, and a mother of three kids 10-years-old and younger. But something inside her stirred when she attended an LGBT-oriented theatre performance, making her go inwards and reconsider who she was. She told the New York Post, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’m straight’ and it rocked my world.” She further explained that she now identifies as bisexual and pansexual, saying, “I knew if I revealed my queerness I would lose it all because the church is not welcoming to queer people.”

Nevertheless, because she felt like she was living “a very duplicitous life,” she struggled to hide any longer. After giving her first widely-attended weekend sermon on July 4th in 2017, she completely left the church for good. And a few months later, she came out publicly in a confessional Youtube video and thought about what she was going to do next. So she decided to give in to the desires she had always had.

Mitchell described what inspired her to become an erotic dancer and an erotic model saying, “I started following my life coach’s wife [on Instagram] who was doing lingerie modeling,” said Mitchell. “I was kind of triggered by it . . . but I was also magnetically drawn to it.”

Wanting to dive in, she signed up for a class called “Sexpress You,” where she explained that, “It was all about expressing your sexy self and that was the linchpin that I needed.” And shortly after, she found a photographer to do her first nude photoshoot. She reminisced about the shoot saying, “I cried because I had never felt more holy and sacred in my life. I never felt more sexy and liberated than I did then.”

As her new career started to take off, she launched an Onlyfans account, where she posts her explicit photos and videos for money. She told the New York Post how her Onlyfans career really took off saying, “I started off really timid like just topless photos, but now I’m at the point where I take personal requests and make videos very tailored to people’s specific desires.”

She now also works as a life coach and teaches courses such as “How to Unf - - k Yourself” helping others learn how to be their true selves. By August 2019, she had divorced her husband and moved to Los Angeles, California. And how has the business been recently?

“I’m to the point where back in March I was actually going to be paid several thousand dollars to have sex with someone, and I was A-OK with that, but then COVID hit and that got canceled.”

Regardless, Mitchell claims she’s happier than ever, saying, “Every person has the right to express themselves in whatever way feels good to them and this is how it feels good to me,” and further explaining, “My sexuality is incredibly healing and sacred. And when I give this gift to people, it blesses them.”