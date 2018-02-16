It seems that Blake Lively might have a little fashionista on her hands or at least a daughter who’s concerned about her mom running around town without her pants!





The celebrity mom shared a look at her outfit of the day, a grey sweater paired with lace-up boots and a Burberry coat with gold buttons on Wednesday, and we have to say, she flawlessly pulled off the “shirt with no pants” look!

But, one person was concerned about her fashion statement as Lively later revealed on Instagram.

“True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'” the mom-of-two wrote alongside the side-by-side image of herself making the street her personal catwalk.

Just one day earlier, Lively got into the spirit of Valentine’s Day with the most “extra” red Michael Kors designed trench coat and heart-shaped Christian Loubitans with an enormous heart-shaped diamond ring and festive donut in hand.

“If I’m this obnoxious at 30, you can only imagine how EXTRA I was on ‘spirit day’ at school,” she wrote

Lively’s fashion isn’t the only thing making a statement this week. On Feb. 12, Lively revealed that she had lost a whopping 61 pounds in 14 months from her second pregnancy. She took to Instagram on Monday to thank her trainer, Don Saladino for whipping her into shape!

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud 💪😁💪,” she wrote alongside the extra hot shot!

No wonder she can flawlessly pull off the no pants look!