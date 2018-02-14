Boomer Phelps is officially a big brother after his parents welcomed a brand new “little shark” into the family!

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps welcomed their second bundle of joy this week and shared the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. The proud dad of two poured his heart out to fans with a beautiful post featuring his little family to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world.





“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now,” he wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Nicole shared a similar message with her followers on Instagram on Feb. 13.

“Our family grew by 1 yesterday 💗 meet Beckett Richard Phelps. I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier 💙💙💙,” Nicole wrote.

But one of the sweetest moments from the family’s first day together as a crew of four came when Boomer was first introduced to little Beckett. The family shared the adorable photo on Boomer’s official Instagram.

In the photo, Michael is looking over his sons as Boomer holds the baby.

“I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him! I can’t wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!! #bigbro,” the caption read.

Michael and Nicole wed in June 2016 but kept the nuptials under wraps as he competed in the Summer Olympics in Rio. Boomer first captured the hearts of all Team USA fans when he was spotted in the stands watching his father go for the gold.

Michael and Nicole eventually went on to celebrate in two more ceremonies with friends and family. One celebration was in October 2016 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while the other was hosted on New Year’s Eve of that year.

The family announced that they were expecting a second child on social media in August 2017 and celebrated a baby shower over the weekend.