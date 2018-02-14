Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer have separated, according to reports.

Sources close to the couple, who wed in 2016, have confirmed to TMZ that they’re living under separate roofs. However, the Daily Mail reports that Meyer has officially filed for divorce from the daughter of former vice presidential nominee and Alaska governor Sarah Palin. The pair famously called off their wedding before tying the knot just a year later.





The couple apparently no longer follow each other on Instagram, where they were both known for sharing adorable photos of their family and children. They welcomed daughter Sailor Grace Meyer in December 2015 before celebrating the arrival of daughter Atlee Bay Meyer in May 2017. Palin is also mom to son Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, 9, whom she shares with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

In addition to no longer following each other, it appears Palin and Meyer are both failing to wear their wedding rings in their most recent posts. Meyer shared the couple’s last social media post together back in January, a family photo.

What matters A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

Palin, on the other hand, most recently shared a snap of the family a month earlier in December.

