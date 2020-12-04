Brooke Shields and her husband Chris Henchy are one of those celebrity couples that celeb gossip magazines love to love. It’s easy to see why, The actress and Henchy have been together for more than 19 years, an impressive and unusually long stretch for a Hollywood couple (any couple, really).

A legendary supermodel and actress, Shields has been in the limelight since 1978 when she starred in the film Pretty Baby. From there, she’d continue to model for brands like Calvin Klein and appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine multiple times. As an actress, she starred in ’80s dramas like The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love. In 1996, Sheilds kicked off her first regular television series, Suddenly Susan. As it turns out, Brooke Shields’ husband has an impressive resume of his own. Read on to learn more about the fella behind the star.

Who is Chris Henchy?

An accomplished screenwriter and producer, Henchy’s professional life got an unlikely start: On Wall Street in New York City. But after a few years, he realized he wasn’t destined for the grueling investment banking life, and escaped to follow his comedy dreams. Henchy’s first big break came when he landed a joke-writing gig for The Larry Sanders Show on MTV. He’d go on to write for Campus Cops before creating and producing his own TV series, Battery Park in 2000. Since then, Henchy has written and produced series like Entourage and Eastbound & Down, and co-created successful movies with comedian Will Ferrel like Land of the Lost and The Other Guys. He also co-created the popular website “Funny or Die”.

Henchy met Shields for the first time on a TV set in 1999. That same year, Shields had divorced her first husband of two years, Andre Agassi. The two became friends after Shield’s divorce before falling in love. The lovebirds were married in 2001. Two years later, Brooke gave birth to their first child, a little girl named Rowan. Three years later, they’d welcome their second child, Grier, into the world.

Brooke and Chris Today

The couple and their kids made a rare public appearance as a family earlier this year. Shields, dressed in a sleek strapless jumpsuit, and her family hit the red carpet for the premiere of Impractical Jokers: The Movie — which Henchy directed, co-wrote and produced.

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the United States, the couple and their two daughters quarantined in their NYC home for many months. According to Shields, their life in the quarantine has brought them closer than ever. In a social media post, Shields reminded everyone of the importance of social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus. “Everybody finds comfort in the arms of the person who keeps you safe,” she wrote.