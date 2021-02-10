Oh man, I wish we could see the mugshot for this. I would pay serious money to see Bruce Springsteen lined up in jail. Turns out the Born in the USA singer was arrested for a DWI and reckless driving in his home state of New Jersey. The news was revealed on Wednesday after he appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep. The 71-year-old icon was arrested on November 14th at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the National Park Service. This spokesperson really wanted to create some chaos, didn’t they?

Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. According to the spokesperson, “Springsteen was cooperating throughout the process.” Because well, he probably knew that he was going to go to jail ASAP. What do you do at that moment?

Bruce Springsteen Busted for DWI in New Jersey

According to TMZ, Bruce Springsteen has a court appearance in the coming weeks and has no known prior arrests for DWI. Springsteen’s representatives have not responded to a request for a comment. News of the rocker’s arrest surfaced a few days after Springsteen appeared in a narrated Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, in which he urged Americans to move toward the political “middle” in the spirit of unity amid a bitter division. Springsteen stated, “There’s hope on the road up ahead.”

Last November, “the boss'” album Letter to You debuted at number two on the new Billboard 200 chart. He became the first musician to have a new top five charting album and each of the last six decades. In his autobiography “Born to Run,” the musician admitted that he had avoided drugs and didn’t try alcohol until he was 22-years-old, in part because of how drinking had affected his father.

He also revealed that he had a long history of depression, which is a surprise to many fans. He has been heavily praised by fans and bandmates (E Street Band) for his healthy living habits such as avoiding drugs and alcohol, hitting the gym, and giving him credit for the stamina to perform long concerts throughout the decade.