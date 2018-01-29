Menu
Rapper Cardi B has absolutely no filter, and that’s why we love her!

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker was so excited to be at the Grammy’s that she ended up talking to an interviewer about her private parts.


“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!,” she told Giuliana Rancic.

“You feel it all right now?” Rancic asked.

“I feel it all! Woo!” she shouted, before describing the feeling as “Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!”

Cardi B was nominated for two awards tonight for her song “Bodak Yellow,” losing both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”

Never change, Cardi!

