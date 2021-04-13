Alright, I’ll admit it, I want to be actress Cate Blanchett. Not only does the legendary Australian actress have two Oscars under her belt, but she is also the mother of four kids (including two teenagers). Of course, some credit should go to her husband Andrew Upton, an Australian screenwriter, producer, and playwright who has been married to for over two decades.

Read on to learn more about Cate, her husband, and their youngsters.

Who is Cate Blanchett?

Cate Blanchett was born in 1969 in Melbourne, Australia. She kicked off her acting career performing in plays for the Sydney Theatre Company. Within a few years, she’d land her first TV role in the ABC series Heartland in 1994. She’d go on to make her Hollywood movie debut in Paradise Road. Her performance in the 1998 movie Elizabeth earned her an Academy Award nomination and Golden Globe award. From there, she’d continue to earn awards and nominations for roles in Notes on a Scandal, I’m Not There, and Carol.

The celeb earned her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Aviator, and then for Best Actress for Blue Jasmine. Her numerous other noteworthy IMDB film credits include the role of Meredith Logue in The Talented Mr. Ripley and Galadriel in the legendary blockbuster The Lord of the Rings.

In 2017, Blanchett headed to New York City to make her Broadway debut in “The Present”, earning a Tony nomination as Best Actress in a Play. Most recently, Blanchett starred in the TV miniseries Mrs. America as Phyllis Schlafly alongside co-stars Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson.

Who is Cate Blanchett’s Husband, Andrew Upton?

Blanchett met her future husband Andrew Upton for the first time on the set of a TV show in 1996. Upton was a respected writer known for adapting books for the stage, such as Maxim Gorky’s “The Philistines” for London’s Royal National Theatre.

It wasn’t exactly love at first sight –“He thought I was aloof and I thought he was arrogant,” Blanchett remembered in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. The two had mutual friends, though, and continued to hang out until one fateful poker night in 1997, when they kissed. Three weeks later, Upton proposed.

“I cooked him the worst meal. I somehow decided that to stuff a trout with walnuts and goat’s cheese would be a good idea,” she said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “‘He ate it and then he asked me to marry him so clearly he was I don’t know hallucinating. He realized I couldn’t cook”.

Today, the couple share four kids: Dashiell John, Roman Robert, Ignatius Martin, and Edith Vivian Patricia. The three older kids have all appeared with their mom on the red carpet, though we’re still waiting to meet Edith, whom they adopted as a baby girl.

The couple also shares a production company called Dirty Films, and are both artistic directors and CEOS at the Sydney Theatre Company. According to the Daily Mail, they even share an email address — Upton hates email.