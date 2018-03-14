Stephen Hawking, the renowned British physicist, professor, author and pop culture icon, died Wednesday at age 76.
Hawking, whose life was chronicled in the 2014 film “The Theory of Everything,” had battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – aka ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease – for more than five decades.
Scientists, public figures and celebrities, including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and pop singer Katy Perry, flocked to social media to pay tribute to Hawking. Here’s what they had to say:
His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018
there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018
Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5
— NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018
RIP to the great Stephen Hawking, who spent his exceptional life giving us the universe. https://t.co/wNpg0NWhpn
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2018
We can’t let Stephen Hawking’s passing slow the formation of Trump’s Space Force.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 14, 2018
Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018
Farewell Stephen Hawking. A great man. Honored to have spent time with him. RIP.
— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 14, 2018
Goodbye, Dr. Hawking. Thank you for sharing your beautiful mind with this pale blue dot. pic.twitter.com/7XIHFBjo3z
— Planetary Society (@exploreplanets) March 14, 2018
Genius is so fine and rare. Goodbye Professor Hawking. You inspired and taught us all. pic.twitter.com/9Drdnv2eEe
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 14, 2018
Rest in peace Stephen Hawking. A giant of a man.https://t.co/w5pzIuJT8u
— Daniel Pruce 🇬🇧 (@DanielPruce) March 14, 2018
Good night Stephen Hawking ❤️
— Finn Cole (@FinnCole) March 14, 2018
Thank you #StephenHawking for making Science fun and overcoming adversities, possible. You were, are and will be the brightest star and the biggest inspiration of the modern era. May you rest in peace.
— Sudhanshu Vats (@Sudhanshu_Vats) March 14, 2018
One of the most profound experiences of my life: meeting Professor #StephenHawking. I will never forget him. He exemplifies what we fight so hard for: the GREAT TALENTS & GIFTS people w/disabilities have to offer our world. They ALL have great talents to share! Our #GameChangers pic.twitter.com/2QaUbQuAwO
— Eileen Grubba (@EileenGrubba) March 14, 2018
Wow. Stephen Hawking went out on pi day. Respect.
— colton dunn (@captdope) March 14, 2018
Stephen Hawking was always one of those “pillar people” in life. Not as ephemeral as a celebrity or a politician. Someone who seemed eternal; you assumed he existed before and after you. And in a way, he absolutely will.
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 14, 2018