Gun violence is a bloody American epidemic. And with every new mass shooting, many take to social media calling out the National Rifle Association (NRA) and congress lawmakers to demand effective gun legislation. And the voices with the biggest platform come, most often, from Hollywood and Los Angeles. So in the wake of another horrific shooting, at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, let’s take a look at which celebs have been most vocal about the need for serious gun control.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Following the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado last month, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted: #Ban Assault Weapons
Mia Farrow
Also in response to the shooting at the King Sooper’s store in Colorado, Mia Farrow wrote “In all probability leadership in America will yet again do nothing – even as we so desperately need reasonable gun legislation.”
Maria Shriver
Obviously, Maria Shriver has political roots. The Kennedy descendant was the First Lady of California for eight years as the wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger. On March 22, she tweeted in reference to both the recent Colorado shooting and the string of spa shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Her response, however, was of sympathy rather than a direct demand for gun laws.
Kim Kardashian
Following the infamous school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Kim Kardashian emphasized the need for Congress to “protect Americans from senseless gun violence.” In 2015, Kardashian also tweeted about the gunman David Conley who killed a family of eight including his own son. She wrote:
“Have u heard of the heart breaking story about David Conley who slaughtered his ex girlfriend & her entire family! Her 6 kids,husband & her!” the reality star Tweeted on Wednesday. “He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!!”
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel also spoke out following the Parkland shooting. But that was not the late-night host’s first time tackling this issue. In 2017, Jimmy Kimmel shared an authentic and teary monologue after the shooting at a Las Vegas concert killed 61 people. Watch Kimmel’s gut-wrenching reaction below.
“The second amendment, I guess, our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s is the argument… Orlando, Newtown, Aurora, San Bernardino… [the killers] used weapons designed to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.”
Julianne Moore
In a lengthy Instagram post, Julianne Moore revealed her involvement with anti-gun violence movements Moms Demand Action and Everytown. Her customized sweater, in the picture, reads Fight Like a Mother.
John Legend
John Legend made news in 2016 when he wrote on Twitter: “Being against cops killing is not equal to being for killing cops. We need peace in our streets” after five police officers were shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, Texas in 2016. Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have long been vocal when it comes to gun safety in our streets. In 2014, Teigen got flack for a tongue-in-cheek comment following a shooting a Canada. She said: “active shooting in Canada, or as we call it in america, wednesday.”
Amy Schumer’s “Gun Show”
The comedian Amy Schumer is also the cousin of Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The two teamed up at a joint press conference to call for stricter gun control laws in 2015. But that was not the first or last time that Amy used her star status to call attention to the lack of gun safety in this country. Watch above, the classic “Gun Show” clip from Inside Amy Schumer.
But Not All Celebrities Agree
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Neil deGrasse Tyson was the subject of ridicule after sharing various death statistics in the wake of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas. Soon after 23 people were murdered inside the shopping center, Tyson encouraged Americans not to let emotions cloud their judgment when it comes to assessing the risk of death by gun. But as you can imagine, the message was not well-received.