Céline Dion is so grateful for her pal Adele!

On Friday, the singer took to social media to thank Adele for being by her side over the last couple of weeks while she tried for recover from a few illnesses.





“I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks…a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I’m doing much better now. Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them…. I love her so much!!” Dion wrote alongside a photo of the two of them together.

Dion previously canceled several of her show starting on Jan. 6 following strict doctor’s orders to rest.

On Jan. 13, she took to Facebook with a heartfelt apology to fans who were let down by her sudden illness.

“I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week. Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly. When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish last night’s show and it took everything out of me. My doctor advised that I absolutely cannot perform tonight,” she wrote.



“I know that I’m disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words,” she continued. “I hope that you can forgive me.”