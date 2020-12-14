Menu
Why Cameron Diaz Decided to Quit Acting Read this Next

Why Cameron Diaz Decided to Quit Acting
Advertisement
Cher Claims Donald Trump Will “Burn Down The White House” AP Via Evan Agostini/Invision & Patrick Semansky
AP Via Evan Agostini/Invision & Patrick Semansky

This year has been an anomaly for obvious reasons, but Hollywood celebrities have seized this year as an opportunity to use their platforms to speak on how they really feel. All the drama. in the United States has surrounded the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, police brutality, racism, and the fight against Trump’s re-election. And the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher, is not exactly subtle on how she feels about the Trump administration and the 2021 presidential election.

The iconic American pop sensation has claimed that she thinks that Republican President Donald Trump would rather, “burn down the White House” than concede to the 2021 President-elect Democrat Joe Biden. Cher has widely criticized Trump for awhile now, even turning a rant into a song that clearly supports Biden called “Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe.”

“Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe” By Cher

Cher had told The Guardian, “If Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down. He’s trying to block Joe at every moment. He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House.”

She also explained how he has never truly hated someone more than she hates Trump saying, ““I pretty much disliked Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate. But the one thing I know is he loves America and Trump doesn’t,” also mentioning how she hopes Trump lands in jail when he’s out of office.

Cher has been quite busy using her platform as an activist. She recently visited Pakistan to help move Kaavan, “the world’s loneliest elephant,” move from a Pakistani zoo that kept him overweight and malnourished over 35 years to a new sanctuary city. Her attention to the elephant was brought by her followers on social media, according to The Independent.

Watch: Bette Midler Calls Melania Trump an “Illegal Alien” with “Bad English”

Lauren Pineda About the author:
Lauren Pineda is a writer with a background in music journalism and pop culture. Her best writing comes from her passion for storytelling and connecting her audience. She lives and breathes any live music show or art event and enjoys listening to peoples’ stories.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like