Rest in peace, Pat Torpey.

The longtime beloved bandmember and drummer of the group Mr. Big passed away on Wednesday. He was only 64.





Mr. Big released a statement on Thursday confirming the news that Torpey died from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“With breaking hearts we tell you that our brother, friend, drummer and founding member, Pat, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 7 from complications of Parkinson’s disease,” the statement read. “Family, band and management request privacy at this very difficult time. Services are pending.”

Richie Kotzen, a former member of the band shared his heartache on Instagram following the news.

“So saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former band mate Pat Torpey,” he wrote. “We spent years touring the world, making music, family holiday gatherings, and even remodeled a house together.”

He continued, “Pat’s sense of humor, wit, and smile lit up any room the moment he walked in. I am grateful and thankful to have had you as an incredibly important friend and influence in my life. You will be missed beyond words. With love and tears… Rest In Peace my friend.”

Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to perform with Mr. Big as a background vocalist and drummer.

According to PEOPLE, the band briefly split in 2002 and got back together in 2009. They released their latest album in 2017.