Menu
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Read this Next

Serena Williams shared some of baby Alexis' cutest moments to celebrate being six months old
Advertisement

You never know what will happen when renovating a house, but the latest episode of the popular home improvement show “Fixer Upper” takes the cake, the wedding cake that is.

After the big reveal, U.S. Marine TJ had a big question for his girlfriend Stephanie.


As Chip and Joanna Gaines watched, TJ dropped to one knee and asked Stephanie to marry him.

Chip told the happy couple, “What a beautiful start to the rest of your life. We both sincerely hope you live here happily ever after,” People reported.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines sprang into action when a deserving “Fixer Upper” family needed them the most

TJ and Stephanie met while he recovered from a leg amputation after he had an injury from an IED during his Afghanistan tour, according to HGTV.

She was working for Wounded Warrior ProjectSouthern Living reported.

The couple had purchased the starter home before the show. With a small budget of $45,000 for repairs, the Gaineses raised donations for the couple from the residents of Waco, Texas to double the project’s budget to make the home more accessible.

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

The TV reboot of this classic ’80s film is getting pushed back, and the Parkland shooting is the reason why

The TV reboot of this classic ’80s film is getting pushed back, and the Parkland shooting is the reason why

“Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna spills the surprising secret behind her marriage to Harry Hamlin

“Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna spills the surprising secret behind her marriage to Harry Hamlin

Abby Lee Miller didn’t get out of prison early as expected, and how she found out was reportedly “pretty upsetting”

Abby Lee Miller didn’t get out of prison early as expected, and how she found out was reportedly “pretty upsetting”

Oprah divulges the one thing that could change her mind about running for president

Oprah divulges the one thing that could change her mind about running for president

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement