Bachelor fans might have been surprised during last week’s episode when former contestant Ashely Laconetti popped up on Matt James’ season to read aloud steamy passages from the romance novel, The Perfect Letter. Even more surprising was the author of this erotic work: Chris Harrison! Apparently, the Bachelor host expanded his repertoire in 2015 when he published the debut novel. However, it’s safe to say this was a passion project for Harrison who certainly makes enough money off the Bachelor franchise to last many lifetimes.

Chris Harrison, Iconic Host of ‘The Bachelor’

The fleetingly famous faces of Bachelor Nation come and go, but one steady anchor remains: the kind host Chris Harrison. Through hosting The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, Bachelor Live, The Bachelor Winter Games, and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (yes, there’s that many Bachelor shows), Harrison’s become one of the most recognizable and enduring figures on television. He establishes an air of understated authority on The Bachelor which reigns the show’s more sensationalized aspects. He’s a calming presence in the mansion. And that remarkable attitude has maintained for nearly 20 years.

The Bachelor premiered 19 years ago in 2002. Including the cycles of various Bachelor spin-offs, Chris Harrison has hosted an astounding 53 seasons of dating show television on ABC. And that’s not all that’s on Harrison’s TV resume.

When Chris Harrison Hosted ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?’

Chris Harrison’s reality television fame does not start or end with The Bachelor. Harrison got his start in the industry during the 1990s, working as a sports reporter for CBS in Oklahoma City. He was also briefly the host of Designers’ Challenge on HGTV. In 2001, the same year that The Bachelor premiered, Harrison also hosted the short-lived GSN game show Mall Masters. More notably, Harrison replaced Terry Crews as the host Who Wants To Be a Millionaire on ABC for its 2015-16 season. Those episodes ran in syndication on GSN until 2019.

Chris Harrison’s Love Life

Chris Harrison is always the guy on the sidelines: offering cute, if clichéd, advice and a shoulder to cry on. But what about the host’s own fairy tale? Has Harrison found love?

He married his college sweetheart Gwen Harrison in 1993 and they share two children, son Joshua and daughter Taylor. (Harrison took time off from season 16 of The Bachelorette to move Joshua into college. Cute.) But in 2012, after 18 years of marriage, Chris and Gwen Harrison shockingly divorced. For several years, it seemed like the Bachelor host would be a bachelor himself. Personally, I’m surprised this never resulted in any simmering on-screen tensions in the house. But in 2018, Harrison and Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima confirmed their relationship.

Chris Harrison’s Net Worth: $25 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Harrison’s estimated net worth is $25 million dollars. Other estimates place him more around the $16 million mark. In 2011, TV Guide reported that Harrison earns $60,000 per Bachelor episode. With so many lucrative spin-offs, that quickly adds up to a salary that’s roughly $8 million per year. It’s tempting enough to draw Harrison back to the Bachelor mansion, year after year. However, recent rumors surrounding Harrison’s move to the home state of Texas (Harrison was born in Dallas) have left Bachelor Nation fans wondering if the host plans to step down from public life. And who might possibly fill his shoes? Please, not just not Victoria.

