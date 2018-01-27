Model and mother Chrissy Teigan is known for her honesty on social media. So when one follower commented and alleged that Teigan has had plastic surgery and fillers through the years, she shut her down immediately.





The photo was a 2008 Grammys throw back with her husband, musician John Legend. “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao,” she commented on the photo.

One commenter had other thoughts.

“Wow, so stunning,” the commenter wrote. “Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.”

Teigan did not like that.

“Boobies and fillers?? Fuck off with that back handed shit,” she wrote. Followed by “2 babies and 10 years. Bye, b.”

The Grammys are Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. est. on CBS.