Model and mother Chrissy Teigan is known for her honesty on social media. So when one follower commented and alleged that Teigan has had plastic surgery and fillers through the years, she shut her down immediately.


The photo was a 2008 Grammys throw back with her husband, musician John Legend. “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao,” she commented on the photo.

One commenter had other thoughts.

“Wow, so stunning,” the commenter wrote. “Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.”

Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigan did not like that.

“Boobies and fillers?? Fuck off with that back handed shit,” she wrote. Followed by “2 babies and 10 years. Bye, b.”

Instagram comments, via Daily Mail

The Grammys are Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. est. on CBS.

Chrissy Teigen dropped an f-bomb when someone said her post-baby body had “work done” (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
