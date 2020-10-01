Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have announced that they tragically lost their third child following pregnancy complications. Through a heartbreaking Twitter and Instagram post shared on Wednesday night, they stated, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen, who is a model and TV personality, was taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after she revealed she had been on bed rest and was bleeding for “a little less than a month.” The couple stated that with their first two pregnancies they wanted to wait until “the last possible moment” to name their babies, but this time around they had begun calling the baby boy, Jack.

The cookbook author stated, “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.” The statement, which was paired with several black and white photos of Teigen in her hospital bed continued, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.” After the post made its rounds on social media revealing the heartbreaking news, the couple began receiving condolences left and right from other celebrities such as Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kardashian Hailey Baldwin, and Gabrielle Union, sending the family love and positive energy.

The couple has two children, son Miles, and daughter Luna, who were both conceived through Vitro fertilization, IVF. The model was always open about her struggles with getting pregnant, saying the IVF pregnancies felt safe and untouchable, and that her third pregnancy let her feeling “eggshelly.” Before her pregnancy loss, Teigan was almost halfway through her pregnancy and had excessive bleeding. Earlier this week, she shared her situation on social media, asking fans not to diagnose her, revealing her placenta was weak. Last week, the mother had shared an ultrasound of the child, applauding him for “working so hard,” at that time writing, “Hi my sweet strong boy. You are working so hard, I promise it’ll be worth it!!!” The couple revealed their surprise pregnancy during Legend’s Wild music video, calling their pregnancy a miracle.

Husband John Legend previously spoke with People about his priority as a husband, saying it was important for him to be a “rock” for the 34-year-old. Speaking about parenthood, the singer stated, ″Parenthood deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid. Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”

The couple expressed their gratitude for their children and all the experiences they have had together. They noted, “But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”