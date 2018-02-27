Christina El Moussa just landed a new gig that may make her a professional competitor to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina reportedly signed on with a luxury real estate firm in Newport Beach, CA, according to The Orange County Registrar.





Robin Milonakis, a regional vice president for First Team/Christie’s International Real Estate confirmed the news with a statement, “Pleased to announce Christina El Moussa has joined our Real Estate family! She’s the perfect fit with her wealth of knowledge, unshakable drive, positive energy and chill vibe.”

In November 2016, Tarek signed on with HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s longtime rival which means the former couple could soon be going head-to-head for clients.

Despite their divorce, which was finalized in January 2018, Christina and Tarek continue to work together on their HGTV series “Flip or Flop” and co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Braydon.

Earlier this month, Tarek opened up about whether or not he though Christina will remarry now that their marriage is over.

“I’m sure she will,” he told US Weekly. “It’s her life. Good for her. Whatever makes her happy. I just hope it’s the right guy, and I just hope it’s the right guy to be around my kids, but I can’t control that.”

Christina has been linked to two different men since her split from Tarek. She previously ended her relationship with California businessman Doug Spedding in October 2017 after he entered rehab for addiction issues. Now, she is linked to British TV host Ant Anstead.