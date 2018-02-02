CNN anchor Don Lemon is mourning the loss of his sister, L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes.

Lemon shared the heartbreaking news and asked for prayers from fans in an emotional tribute in honor of his “partner in crime” on Twitter Thursday.





“Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis,” he wrote.

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon gets emotional while delivering angry open letter to President Trump

Lemon’s family also confirmed the news in a statement to E! News.

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes,” the statement read. “We are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”

The Times-Picayune reported that Lemon Grimes died after accidentally falling into a pond in Livingston Parish, Lousiana, on Wednesday. She was 58 years old.

No foul play is thought to have occurred at this time.