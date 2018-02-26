Ensa Cosby, the daughter of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, has died at the age of 44, TMZ reports.

While the cause of death was unconfirmed when the gossip website broke the story, they claimed that Ensa had a history of medical problems and was possibly awaiting a kidney transplant.





“Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time,” Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wyatt also said that Ensa had died from renal disease.

Ensa was a staunch supporter of her father, even after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct in recent years by more than 60 women.

“I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Cosby said on the NYC radio talk show “The Breakfast Club” in May. She went on to condemn the media for smearing her father “without any proof.”

Last month, Cosby returned to the stage for the first time in a long time.

The veteran comedian appeared for a “special performance” in honor of jazz musician Tony Williams at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia on Monday. The appearance was his first time back in front of an audience since 2015.

According to E! News, Cosby shared stories that evening that were met with applause and laughter from the audience.

He even did a bit about going blind that was shared on Twitter by Jeremy Roebuck of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bill Cosby jokes about his blindness at Germantown’s La Rosa Jazz Club pic.twitter.com/XnkKgg15kQ — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) January 23, 2018

He also entertained the audience with a little drum solo. Cosby reportedly did not comment on the ongoing sexual abuse retrial, which is scheduled for April 2. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year.

Journalist Bobby Allyn tweeted that he asked the actor about how the #MeToo movement might affect a new jury and got a subdued response.

I asked Cosby if he’s prepared for his second trial, and he looked me in the eyes and said nothing stonefaced. I then asked how he thinks #MeToo might affect jurors, and he shrugged in an animated way, put on a goofy smile and said, “I don’t know!” — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

Earlier that same month, Cosby was welcomed at another Philadelphia restaurant, where fellow diners chatted and joked with him as he ate.