Comedian Dane Cook has been out of the spotlight for awhile but he recently reemerged with a picture of his girlfriend on Instagram.


“On a cold night we sipped hot beverages & escaped Dracula’s tomb,” he wrote with the hastags #escaperoomexperts #relationshipgoals.

According to Us Weekly, Cook’s girlfriend is 26 years younger than him, being only 19 to his 45.

Friday he gave her a special shout out on an Instagram photo with the words “be a warrior, not a worrier.”

“My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs,” he wrote.

“More than anything you have to accept the universe is gonna challenge the shit outta you & sometimes it heaps several on you all at once. It can feel impossible – THAT is where it begins to turn. The events you must endure determine your character and the ability to cope & conclude regardless of who is pushing what button or slandering you or undermining you. ”

The couple appear to have known each other at least since December 2016, where they appear together, though in a group photo, on a picture on her Instagram page.

His first photo with her is later in April 2017 where he wrote: “My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!”

According to IMDB, he hasn’t been in a major movie since 2008 when he appeared in “My Best Friend’s Girl.” He has appeared in a handful of TV shows through the years.

