Menu
Richies and Scott Read this Next

Lionel Richie reveals if he has warmed up to his 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott Disick
Advertisement

Comedienne Leslie Jones loves the Olympics!

Jones, who has been commentating on the Winter Olympic Games from her home, was obviously thrilled to touch down in PyeongChang, South Korea, tweeting out a photo captioned, “We here!!”


Jones made such a splash with her live-tweeting of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that NBC flew her to the South American city so that she could watch the games in person.

This year, NBC has hired Jones as an official contributor for the Olympics, and she is, obviously, more than a little excited for her gig.

Since arriving at the Olympics, Jones hasn’t stopped tweeting, adding her lively commentary to every sport she’s watched so far.

RELATED: Winnie The Pooh is now trending online, all thanks to the Olympics

As an official contributor for NBC, Jones will be attending live events, meeting athletes, and giving online and televised coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After she was brought on, Jim Bell, president of Olympics production and programming, said, “Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else. Her passion for Team U.S.A. is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating.”

From her Twitter commentary so far, it’s obvious that Jones will have as many witty things to say about the Winter Olympics as she did about the Summer Olympics.

RELATED: An Olympics figure skater just went full “Game of Thrones” for his performance

Elizabeth Vale About the author:
Elizabeth Vale is a contributor for Rare.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Aaron Carter says he’s now “very healthy” and reveals what he is not doing anymore

Aaron Carter says he’s now “very healthy” and reveals what he is not doing anymore

The drama continues for “Cosby Show” kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, and now, her finances are out of control

The drama continues for “Cosby Show” kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, and now, her finances are out of control

4 unexpectedly hilarious things Queen Elizabeth II has said

4 unexpectedly hilarious things Queen Elizabeth II has said

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement