Comedienne Leslie Jones loves the Olympics!

Jones, who has been commentating on the Winter Olympic Games from her home, was obviously thrilled to touch down in PyeongChang, South Korea, tweeting out a photo captioned, “We here!!”





Jones made such a splash with her live-tweeting of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that NBC flew her to the South American city so that she could watch the games in person.

This year, NBC has hired Jones as an official contributor for the Olympics, and she is, obviously, more than a little excited for her gig.

Since arriving at the Olympics, Jones hasn’t stopped tweeting, adding her lively commentary to every sport she’s watched so far.

RELATED: Winnie The Pooh is now trending online, all thanks to the Olympics

Man I’m gonna take up skating to get the body these skaters got!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/CCbdDAiZzQ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 17, 2018

Ok I don’t mean no harm the women’s team is better in sorry!!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/g7JSXXIv3e — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 17, 2018

As an official contributor for NBC, Jones will be attending live events, meeting athletes, and giving online and televised coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After she was brought on, Jim Bell, president of Olympics production and programming, said, “Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else. Her passion for Team U.S.A. is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating.”

From her Twitter commentary so far, it’s obvious that Jones will have as many witty things to say about the Winter Olympics as she did about the Summer Olympics.

RELATED: An Olympics figure skater just went full “Game of Thrones” for his performance