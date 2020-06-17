Actor Danny Masterson, known for his iconic role in That ’70s Show sitcom and The Ranch, has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003. The 44-year-old actor is now facing three counts of rape by force or fear. He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. and released from custody around 2:45 p.m. after posting a $3.3 million bail. This according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Hollywood actor allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. According to the criminal complaint against him, he’s also being accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. He is also accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between October and December of that year who he invited to his home.

The DA’s office declined to file sexual assault charges against Madison into other cases. In one case, the DA alleged that there wasn’t enough evidence, “one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.” The actor is facing a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted as charged. Tom Mesereau, Masterson’s attorney, issued a statement about the actor’s accusation, vowing to fight the charges.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Mesereau said. “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The Scientologist has been under investigation by the LAPD since 2016. He was officially dropped by the Netflix series, The Ranch, starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott, back in December 2017, amid renewed focus on sexual misconduct in the wake of a scandal involving Harry Weinstein. Masterson has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. Back in August 2019, four-woman filed the lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging that they were harassed and stalked and retaliated for going to the authorities.