Daphne Oz is giving fans an honest look at what her post-baby body really looks like.

The daughter of Dr. Oz and “The Happy Cook” author welcomed her third child back in December and took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to share that “there is no bounce-back.”





“[S]even weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant 🤗 there is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards. [E]very day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs,” she wrote alongside the bathroom mirror selfie. “I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it). [Y]ou’re [sic] experience will be just right for you. [P]repare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. [M]otherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman. ❤️”

Fellow celebrity mom Jenna Bush Hager “liked” the post to show her support. While actress Jessica Alba commented, “I feel ya girl.”

RELATED: Dr. Oz shared an adorable family photo on Christmas Day that proves you’re never too old to get pumped for Santa

Just weeks before giving birth to baby number 3, Oz shared a racy photo on Instagram. At the time, she wrote that she “decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred…We do so much in this skin,” she continued. “We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. And then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else).”