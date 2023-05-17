Demi Moore and Emma Heming Defend Tallulah Willis Against Online Trolls and Body Shamers

Tallulah Willis received a nasty comment about her weight on Instagram, but supportive mom Demi Moore and step-mom Emma Hemming were quick to jump to her defense.

On Tuesday, Willis shared a screenshot of a message she’d found in her DMs that read, “You’re fat!!!” The same user forwarded one of the celeb’s own photos, writing, “Fat again.”

The former child star opened up about the experience in the caption, which reads, “I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin.”

She added, “it felt really important to show you this, that this happens. Im very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part).”

Demi Moore, who shares daughter Tallulah with actor and ex-husband Bruce Willis, commented on the post, saying “I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!”

Emma Heming, Bruce’s current wife, also showed her support for the 29-year-old.

“I’m so sorry, Tallulah,” the model wrote. “You’ve summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is.”

Us Weekly tells us that Tallulah has been candid about her insecurities in the past. In 2021, she shared via Instagram that she felt ashamed of her “masculine” features.

“I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth,” she said, referring to her famous dad.

The visual artist also shared some of her tips for dealing with severe BDD, or Body Dysmorphic Disorder. Her advice included taking breaks from social media, avoiding mirrors, and finding “safe” people to talk to.

