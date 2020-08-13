Honestly, if I was actor Dennis Quaid, I would probably do the exact same thing when it comes to adopting a cat. Now, unfortunately, I’m super allergic to cats, but I’m just saying, if I found a new furry friend with my exact name, I would proudly make an effort to make sure it was the newest addition to my family.

The 66-year-old actor told local Virginia news station WSLS, “It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” describing how he came to adopt a black cat named Dennis Quaid from the Lynchburg Humane Society, “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

According to the shelter’s website, the 6-year-old male black cat weighed at 13.81 pounds and costed only 79 bucks. The cat’s description read, “I may not live up to my dramatic and artistic actor namesake, I’d rather watch his movies with you curled up on the couch.”

The Parent Trap actor had recently launched The Pet Show, a pet podcast from his company Audio Up. He heard about the feline Dennis Quaid and couldn’t pass up the most perfect adoption story. So, he hit the shelter up with an offer for the cat. But the shelter staff hilariously couldn’t believe in the authenticity of the famed actor’s interest.

Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society’s Adoption Center Manager, told WSLS,”I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us.”

Nevertheless, a simple Zoom call with his Pet Show cohost, Jimmy Jellinek, put all the doubts to rest, convincing Danielle and the rest of the shelter staff that this was not part of an elaborate hoax. Jellinek is responsible for flying from Los Angeles, California, to Lynchburg, Virginia, to escort the feline Dennis Quaid back to his new home.

Quaid jokingly suggested, “Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites.”