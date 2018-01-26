It sounds like despite all of the rumored behind-the-scenes drama, Matt Lauer was in denial about the possibility of being fired from “TODAY” all the way to the bitter end.





In Nov. 2017, it was announced that Lauer was fired from NBC News and “TODAY” following a complaint of sexual misconduct made by a female colleague. Lauer made a public apology delivered by former “TODAY” co-anchor after he was dismissed but Page Six now reports that he was anything but apologetic after the allegations surfaced.

A source told the publication in the days leading up to his firing, an investigation into Lauer was going on by several news outlets including Variety and The National Enquirer. During this time, NBC executives including President Noah Oppenheimer and Chairman Andy Lack approached Lauer asking if there was anything they should know.

Each time, Lauer denied knowing what the investigation could entail saying, “I am racking my brains, but I can’t think of anything.”

He was accused of numerous affairs, including a 2011 rumor that he was seeing celebrity chef and “TODAY” contributor, Giada De Laurentiis. He was also accused of “preying on younger staffers at ‘TODAY.'”

“Nobody knew what Matt was doing with the interns and junior producers. It was appalling,” a source said.

The woman who came forward with the allegations stemming back to the Sochi Olympics was reportedly among the young staffers Lauer pursued. The morning before he was let go, Lauer reportedly “was acting his usual cocky, confident self. He had no idea that this would turn out to be his last day on the show.”

When executives told Lauer about the allegations, he was “at first unapologetic, defending himself,” and said he engaged in “three consensual affairs” while at the network.

His accuser had significant evidence against him, which the gossip column speculated may be a nude photo of Lauer and he quickly changed his tune.

“He became quiet and didn’t argue,” an insider said. “He accepted that it didn’t look good.”

In the wake of the allegations, Lauer retreated to the Hamptons home his wife, Annette Roque, and children were living in. Just this week it was reported that Lauer was kicked out of the family home by Roque and is staying near by to be near his children.

The couple have also reportedly started divorce proceedings.