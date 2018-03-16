Mike Teevee won another Golden Ticket, but you had to be a big chocolate fan to recognize him.

Paris Themmen, who played the TV-obsessed kid in the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” finally made it to television on Tuesday when he appeared in an episode of “Jeopardy!,” ET Online reported.





However, Themmen did not mention that he had been in the classic that starred Gene Wilder. When host Alex Trebek asked Themmen about an interesting fact, the former child star said he was an “avid backpacker” who had hiked on six continents, ET Online reported.

WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didn’t get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it – it’s @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0 — Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018

Themmen’s fans recognized him, however, and mentioned that fact on Twitter. He wound up finishing second during Tuesday’s episode, ET Online reported. The last acting role Themmen had was a small part in the 2000 movie, “Star Trek: Voyager.”