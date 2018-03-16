Menu
Mike Teevee won another Golden Ticket, but you had to be a big chocolate fan to recognize him.

Paris Themmen, who played the TV-obsessed kid in the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” finally made it to television on Tuesday when he appeared in an episode of “Jeopardy!,” ET Online reported.


RELATED: Comedy fans are thanking Gene Wilder for all of the laughs, especially the ones with Richard Pryor

However, Themmen did not mention that he had been in the classic that starred Gene Wilder. When host Alex Trebek asked Themmen about an interesting fact, the former child star said he was an “avid backpacker” who had hiked on six continents, ET Online reported.

Themmen’s fans recognized him, however, and mentioned that fact on Twitter. He wound up finishing second during Tuesday’s episode, ET Online reported. The last acting role Themmen had was a small part in the 2000 movie, “Star Trek: Voyager.”

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

