Christina Aguilera treated her Instagram followers to quite the show this week when she shared a set of steamy pictures from her nude photo shoot in a bathtub.


The “Dirrty” girl stripped down to there birthday suit to clean up and snapped a few photos with the bubbles from her bubble bath strategically covering up her naked body. In one shot, however, the pop star leans backward over the tub, using her hands to cover to assets while giving her fans a tease. She captioned the racy photos with a simple water drop emoji.

Many have been speculating that the pictures could be part of a promotion for her upcoming album, which she promised is going to share some similarities with her 2002 album “Stripped.” It’s been years since she released new music, but in January, she told fans, “It’s coming, bitches.” The singer’s last studio album “Lotus” came out in 2012, peaking at number seven on the Billboard 100 and sadly becoming one of her lowest selling albums.

Aguilera last performed at the 2017 American Music Awards, where she paid tribute to the late legend Whitney Houston by singing powerful renditions of “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I’m Every Woman.” Afterward, she tweeted a video thanking the Houston family for “making a little girl’s dream come true. I’ve had the time of my life.”

“I hope I did you proud Whitney,” she added. “Love you forever.”

