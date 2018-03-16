Just a few hours after his wife filed for divorce, Donald Trump Jr. spent some quality time with his daughter Chloe, 3, and took a moment to stay positive.





“No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face,” the first son captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring him and Chloe cuddling.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. is on high alert after his wife opened a suspicious letter and was hospitalized

On Thursday, Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce in New York. The soon-to-be former couple — who are also parents to Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5 — announced the news in a joint statement.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together, and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The Trumps met at a fashion show in 2003 and married two years later at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The pair had apparently been struggling ever since Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign. In February, Vanessa Trump was hospitalized after being exposed to a white, powdery substance from opening a suspicious letter addressed to her husband. The powder turned out to be corn starch, according to CBS2.

“Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been unhappy for a while.”

RELATED: Trump’s re-election campaign had a booming year in 2017 according to a new report