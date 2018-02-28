Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife Robin McGraw are mourning the loss of Robin’s sister, Cindi Broaddus. She was 68 years old.

Broaddus survived a dangerous acid attack 17 years ago, and according to an obituary in The Duncan Banner, she died on Feb. 19. Her funeral was held on Feb. 23, her birthday.





“In 2001, Cindi survived a random act of violence when someone threw a jar of sulfuric acid off an overpass. This one act started her journey of courage and the inspiration for her book ‘A Random Act’. Spreading her message of courage, she inspired a multitude of people. She was brave until the very end,” the obituary stated.

Robin shared a tribute to her sister on Feb. 24 on Instagram writing, “I am reposting @branlo35 post….I am so proud of you and Angela and Shelli. We are all heartbroken and will miss her everyday. She was our hero. You 3 all made her life a dream. She lived everyday for her daughters and you always made her the happiest woman ever! I will celebrate her and her strength and her unwavering support for me the rest of my life. I miss her dearly.”

She is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.

