Maks Chmerkovksiy can’t wait to have more children with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pros married in July 2016 and already have one son, Shai, 13 months, but are totally open to expanding their family.





“I can’t wait for more,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly.

Murgatroyd added, “He would have a baby every year if he could! That means I would be constantly fat. I think three is a good number.”

B E V Y A post shared by @ maksimc on Dec 19, 2017 at 5:36am PST

While her husband wants another baby ASAP, Murgatroyd hopes for a little bit more of an age difference between Shai and a second baby. “Maybe in a year it would be nice. They would still be close in age,” she said of trying for no. 2, adding that she would love to try for a girl. “I just love Shai so much, I don’t know how I would share that with another boy.”

RELATED: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd pack in the PDA in hot Instagram pics

Shai has already jetted around the world with his parents and at just 13 months has flown to his mother’s native in Australia and even joined his parents and uncle Val Chmerkovskiy on their U.S. tour. But the frequent flyer miles aren’t going to the boy’s head, according to his dad.

“I think he’s gonna be a very good, respectful boy,” Chmerkovskiy said.

While they aren’t necessarily trying for a second baby just yet, the couple said they are loving watching their son grow every day.

“I love seeing him grow, and all the changes,” Murgatroyd said before opening up about her favorite thing about being a mother. “Honestly, it sounds corny, but it’s the amount of love that they give you when you come home or when you wake up in the morning to this huge grin and cuddles.”