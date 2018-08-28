There’s nothing I love more than reporting on the Hollywood Old Dads club, a fictional club that includes all of the hot old dads over 55 with newborns in the tabloids. After Richard Gere’s wife announced that the actor would become a dad again at the age of 69, it looks like Gere will get some more company in the club because Eddie Murphy, 57, and partner Paige Butcher, 39, are expecting their second child together. The child will be Eddie Murphy’s 10th child.

People announced the news following a press statement from Murphy, which read, “Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December.” The couple has been together since 2010 and share a daughter, 2-year-old Izzy Oona.

I know what you’ve come to find out, though. You want to know the names and mothers of Eddie Murphy’s nine other children, right? After all, even I was surprised to learn the comedian and actor has what could only be defined as a brood. Here’s the family tree of previous relationships.

Eric with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely

Christian with then-girlfriend Tamara Hood

Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy

Angel Iris Murphy with then-girlfriend Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls (Yes, that Mel B)

Izzy Oona with now-partner Paige Butcher

The news of his impending 10th entrance into fatherhood broke after Paige Butcher was photographed by tabloids. The Australian actress debuted her baby bump earlier this month in Los Angeles.

We wish a safe and healthy pregnancy to Butcher, and may the full Murphy brood accept their half-sibling into the fold with open arms! Congratulations, Eddie and Paige!