Elton John is opening up about losing his dear friend Princess Diana and watching her son, Prince Harry, fall in love with Meghan Markle.


The singer, who just announced he will be embarking on one final tour before his retirement, talked openly in a new interview about how Harry fell in love with the American actress.

“Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love,” John said on ITV’s “Lorraine” in the U.K. “He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”

On the show, he said that he has not yet been formally invited to the upcoming May nuptials but said it would be “nice” to attend.

John has kept in touch with the princes through the years mostly because of his close friendship with their late mother, Princess Diana.

“Both of those boys are very special to me because of their mother,” he shared. “He’s a good boy. His heart’s in the right place, and all you want is for people to be happy.”

The singer, who sang “Candle in the Wind” at her 1997 funeral, also opened up about their bond and her legacy.

“She was very much loved,” he said. “She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS, and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered [on July 15, 1997], and then Diana rang me up, and we reconciled. And, six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”

