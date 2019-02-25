As if we needed another reason to love Sir Elton John, the “Your Song” singer was the star of the night at the Oscars after party. During the annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, John and actor Taron Egerton, who is playing Sir Elton John in the upcoming biopic film “Rocketman,” decided to surprise the crowd with a special duo.

The singers took the stage to belt out the fan favorite hit “Tiny Dancer” as everyone watched in awe. “Rocketman”, directed by Dexter Fletcher, follows the early years of John’s career. The film stars Jamie Bell as long time writing partner and lyricist Bernie Taupin, Bryce Dallas Howard as the singer’s mother and Richard Madden as his first manager.

The performance was said to be impromptu after Egerton asked John to join him onstage during the auction. Of course, John accepted, playing the piano, and accompanying Egerton towards the end. Honestly, it’s surprisingly scary how Egerton sounds like Sir Elton John, no wonder he is playing the singer. It’s no secret that biopics are making their way around the globe this year, after “Bohemian Rhapsody” won several prestigious awards this year. Can we see another award-winning biopic this year? Who knows, probably. I mean, it is Elton John we’re talking about here.

“Rocketman” is said to have songs by John, each one expressing an important step in his life and career following his life as he adjusts to fame. The film will tell the story of his days as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music up to his partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Fun Fact: Elton had originally picked Justin Timberlake to play him, but after several auditions, Egerton was cast in July 2017. After watching the trailer, I have to say, it was a great choice. Not only does he look like young John himself, but that boy has pipes!

Rocketman will hit theatres on May 31, 2019, and honestly, we can’t wait!