It’s no secret that Elvis Presley was the king of all kings. From the start, he was able to capture many hearts due to his good looks, keeping his appeal alive for generations. He was one of those artists that just seemed to have it all, from music to songwriting skills, to a genuine charisma for days, which is still missed by fans around the world. And although there are many conspiracy theories out there about his death, many believe his spirit is still very much alive, both through his music, and his family. Which is where his grandson, Benjamin Keough comes in, who is the spitting image of Elvis.

25-year-old Keough is the son of Lisa Marie (daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley) and ex-husband Danny Keough and resembles Elvis so much that even his mother is shocked how well the Presley genes were passed down. Keough was born on October 21, 1992, and unfortunately never met his grandfather, but to remember his memory, sometimes goes by Benjamin Presley. Throughout his years, he has been relatively private when it comes to sharing his personal life online, unlike his sister, Riley Keough, who is a well-known model and actress. Still, it’s shocking to see how much he resembles his late grandfather whenever we catch a glimpse of him.

The 25-year-old inherited the same baby blue eyes, puppy dog pout, and well-shaped chin that made Elvis..well…Elvis. All that is left for the grandson to do is dye his hair jet black, comb it back, and voila, identical twins. Grungy look at all, Keough not only inherited the looks of his grandfather but his musical ability as well. Back in 2009, it was reported he was offered a $5 million record deal by Universal to make up to five albums. Reports stated he had already been recording his first album back then, which was set to be a different genre than what his grandfather used to do.

Lisa Marie wrote a song about Benjamin called Storm and Grace, in which she talks about her son growing up too fast before her eyes. In an interview with CMT, she spoke about her son and the resemblance to the late singer stating,

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

It wasn’t until the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death when fans started to notice the resemblance. Unfortunately, there isn’t that much information about 25-year-old, but Lisa Marie has exposed him to the spotlight many times, especially throughout his teenage years. Keough was around during his mother’s much-publicized marriages and divorces to Nicholas Cage and Michael Jackson.

We can only guess as to why Benjamin has been keeping under the radar for so long. Although Ben is the only grandson to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, his three sisters also bear a more feminine resemblance to the king, but according to Lisa Marie, all carry his spirit.

