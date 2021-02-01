Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson is under the media spotlight, as Evan Rachel Wood, actress and activist, came forward on social media to name the ex in an Instagram post who horrifically abused her in the past. Brian Warner, the real name behind the legendary rockstar, has been called out as an abuser by Wood, and at least four other women have come forward to support her allegations.

“Sweet Dreams” by Marilyn Manson

Wood, the 33-year-old star of HBO’s Westworld, explained that she met Manson when she was 18-years-old, and he was 36-years-old. In 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee to help get the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights Act passed in all 50 states. Through this bill, sexual assault survivors have the right to have their rape kit preserved for the length of their case’s statute of limitations, be notified when the evidence is destroyed, and be informed about the results from forensic exams.

It was aimed to help encourage those who have suffered sexual abuse, to come forward by softening the burden of all the hurdles victims have to go through that often discourage them from coming forward in the first place. Wood explained, “My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” but didn’t name her abuser at the time.

Evan Rachel Wood Names Marilyn Manson as Abuser

Four other women detailed how they also experienced sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation, as told by Vanity Fair. Wood had also told Spin that Manson had said, “I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer,” but when asked about that comment, Manson’s representative stated that the comment, “was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record and not a factual account.” Nevertheless, Wood and Manson broke their engagement back in 2010.

Now, as time has moved on, along with the #MeToo movement, Manson has been under the public eye as more and more allegations of sexual and domestic abuse have been made. Wood also testified before California Senate on behalf of the Phoenix Act, which would alter the statute of limitations for crimes involving domestic violence. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a police report was filed back in 2018, against Manson citing unspecified sex crimes that allegedly took place back in 2011. However, Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, said, “allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity…. Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.”

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson

The four other women who have come forward are Ashley Walters, Sarah Mcneilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and Gabriella. All have explained the mental health issues they have had to deal with since interacting with their alleged abuser, including suffering from PTSD and night terrors. And now, according to Rolling Stone, due to the allegations, Manson’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, has dropped and cut ties with the musician. They wrote in a statement, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

I’m not really sure if there’s a direct correlation here, but ever since the coronavirus pandemic happened, it seems like more and more spotlights have been shining brightly on celebrities. Things have been crazy watching life move on. as Biden and Trump raced to see who would become the new president of the United States, and Tony Bennett finally reveals that he has Alzheimer’s. And now a legendary rock star is exposed all these years later.