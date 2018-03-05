It’s another girl for the Kardashian family!

On Sunday night, pregnant Khloe Kardashian revealed on the most recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that she and beau Tristan Thompson are expecting a daughter!





In the episode, Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner (who just welcomed a daughter on Feb. 1), learned that Khloe was also expecting a girl and shared the news while the family was visiting San Francisco with Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m really hoping Kylie’s lying,” Khloe said, sharing that she kind of had her hopes up for a mini-Thompson. She added that she was “pretty much convinced” it was a boy. It should be noted that pretty much as soon as the rumors of Kardashian’s pregnancy made headlines last fall, it was rumored she was expecting a baby boy.

But it is a girl, and the mom-to-be couldn’t be more ecstatic, sharing her excitement with fans on Twitter Sunday night.

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

Ahead of the big announcement, the reality star shared her biggest bump yet in a post to fans on Instagram while enjoying a babymoon in Japan.

“💗 Kyoto Khlo 💗 8 Month Bump 💗,” she wrote alongside the photo of herself wearing the appropriate color pink!