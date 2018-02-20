Menu
On Sunday, Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and her rendition was…interesting.

The former Black Eyed Peas songstress opened up Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles with a jazzy rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” that had everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Chance the Rapper fighting to keep their bewilderment at bay. Clad in a fitted, lacy black dress and strappy heels, the 42-year-old singer dished out a breathy rendition that left some audience members laughing outright while others saved their confusion for social media.


The backlash was intense, but now Fergie herself is speaking out, telling TMZ: “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

A source told US Magazine shortly after the fiasco that “neither Fergie nor her team thought anything was wrong with her national anthem rendition,” adding, “That’s the way she sings a lot of her songs. She loves adding a little sexiness and being different with her riffs. It was meant to be jazz-inspired. She wanted to stand out.”

Roseanne Barr wasn’t a big fan of Fergie’s rendition either.

The outspoken actress, who is often remembered for famously shouting the “Star Spangled Banner” at a 1990 baseball game, shared her review of the Black Eyed Peas singer’s performance with a scathing tweet during the game on Sunday.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” she wrote.

Fans will remember that Barr actually ended her performance with an every-so-ladylike crotch grab. Classy.

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
