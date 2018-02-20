On Sunday, Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and her rendition was…interesting.

The former Black Eyed Peas songstress opened up Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles with a jazzy rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” that had everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Chance the Rapper fighting to keep their bewilderment at bay. Clad in a fitted, lacy black dress and strappy heels, the 42-year-old singer dished out a breathy rendition that left some audience members laughing outright while others saved their confusion for social media.





The backlash was intense, but now Fergie herself is speaking out, telling TMZ: “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

A source told US Magazine shortly after the fiasco that “neither Fergie nor her team thought anything was wrong with her national anthem rendition,” adding, “That’s the way she sings a lot of her songs. She loves adding a little sexiness and being different with her riffs. It was meant to be jazz-inspired. She wanted to stand out.”

Roseanne Barr wasn’t a big fan of Fergie’s rendition either.

The outspoken actress, who is often remembered for famously shouting the “Star Spangled Banner” at a 1990 baseball game, shared her review of the Black Eyed Peas singer’s performance with a scathing tweet during the game on Sunday.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” she wrote.

Fans will remember that Barr actually ended her performance with an every-so-ladylike crotch grab. Classy.