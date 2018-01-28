Instagram fitness model Jen Selter was just trying to fly from Miami to New York with her sister Saturday night when she found herself in the middle of yet another airplane flight dispute.





After the flight had been delayed for three hours, the passengers were getting a bit restless. As one passenger got up to use the bathroom, she reportedly got up to put a jacket in an overhead compartment.

As TMZ writes:

The flight attendant told her to sit down, and that’s when the argument erupted. At one point the flight attended asked Jen if she wanted to get removed from the play and she responded, “Yes.” She later said she was just being sarcastic.

She maintained that she was not doing anything wrong.

Make up your mind in the footage below:

Selter proceeded to document the rest of the ordeal.

“I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane,” she wrote with another video on twitter.

I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane. pic.twitter.com/XE2Q35dghm — Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 28, 2018

Eventually, cops were called in.

Just like that, 5 cops coming at me. Worst experience American Air ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1LY1NrAQ3k — Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 28, 2018

She made a definitive statement about her whole ordeal: “Never flying @ AmericanAir again.”

Never flying @AmericanAir again — Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 28, 2018

According to TMZ, she was able to get on a flight Sunday morning. Hopefully she made it back in time to see her bae, Kristaps Porzingis.

Selter is a social media fitness model. She posts a lot of skimpy images on her Instagram account. She has over 11.8 million followers on Instagram.