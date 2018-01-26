It’s probably safe to say that Holly Marie Combs won’t be tuning in to the upcoming reboot of “Charmed.”

The actress, who starred in the original WB version of the series, unloaded on Twitter following the news that the show was yet another reboot coming to TVs soon.





“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she wrote on Thursday. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

News of the official reboot came on Jan. 25 when it was reported that The CW ordered a pilot for the “fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series.” It will reportedly still be about three sisters “who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done” and will be set in present day.

Combs didn’t love the “feminist” storyline and took to Twitter, once again, on Friday.

“Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph,” she wrote.

There were previous plans to bring a reboot to the network but as a prequel set in the 70s in New England, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The original series, which ran on the WB from 1998 to 2006, was about three witch sisters in San Francisco and starred Combs, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan.

The news of the “Charmed” reboot comes on the heels of other wildly anticipated reboots including the upcoming “Roseanne,” and “Murphy Brown” as well as “The X-Files,” currently airing on Fox and “Will & Grace” on NBC.