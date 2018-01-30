Menu
Rogers Read this Next

Mister Rogers is getting the silver screen treatment, and a beloved actor has been chosen to play him
Advertisement

A former HGTV star was arrested Monday over allegations that he molested a 10-year-old girl.

Christopher J. Dionne, from the former show “Family Flip,” turned himself into the police in Connecticut, despite denying the allegations.


Police say the 36-year-old Dionne is accused of touching the girl’s chest when she was sleeping over after a birthday party for her friend. Dionne also is accused of taking pictures of the girl’s chest and asking if she wanted to see his penis.

Christopher Dionne, former HGTV star of “Family Flip,” is accused of child molestation in Connecticut. He was arrested January 29, 2018. Photo via Connecticut Police

As Fox News reports, “he allegedly touched her buttocks under her clothes as well as her chest.”

While he denies the accusation, he did admit to having a weird interaction with her when he came home from the bar. Dionne says the girl put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing and he told her it was inappropriate.

Dionne is famous from his HGTV days where he appeared on a show with his identical twin brother Michael. Together they bought homes and renovated them with reclaimed material, and sold them. According to Fox, they still do this, and were in talks with A&E about pursuing another TV venture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

There’s going to be another wedding for the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World”

There’s going to be another wedding for the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World”

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement