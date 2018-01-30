A former HGTV star was arrested Monday over allegations that he molested a 10-year-old girl.

Christopher J. Dionne, from the former show “Family Flip,” turned himself into the police in Connecticut, despite denying the allegations.





Police say the 36-year-old Dionne is accused of touching the girl’s chest when she was sleeping over after a birthday party for her friend. Dionne also is accused of taking pictures of the girl’s chest and asking if she wanted to see his penis.

As Fox News reports, “he allegedly touched her buttocks under her clothes as well as her chest.”

While he denies the accusation, he did admit to having a weird interaction with her when he came home from the bar. Dionne says the girl put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing and he told her it was inappropriate.

Dionne is famous from his HGTV days where he appeared on a show with his identical twin brother Michael. Together they bought homes and renovated them with reclaimed material, and sold them. According to Fox, they still do this, and were in talks with A&E about pursuing another TV venture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.