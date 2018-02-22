Menu
On Wednesday night, “Frozen” actor Josh Gad shared another heartbreaking tweet about the death of his friend’s 14-year-old son while watching the residents of Parkland, Florida, address their representatives about their views on gun control in a special CNN town hall.


Gad’s family friend Max Schachter read a poem written by his son, Alex, who was among the 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14.

The free verse poem went as follows:

Life is like a roller coaster

It has some ups and down

Sometimes you can take it slow or very fast

It may be hard to breathe at times/but you have to push yourself and keep going.

Your bar is your safety

It’s like your family and friends

You hold on tight and you don’t let go

But sometimes you might throw your hands up

Because your friends and family will always be with you

Just like that bar keeping you safe at all times

It may be too much for you at times: the twists, the turns, the upside downs

But you get back up

You keep chugging along

Eventually it comes to a stop

You won’t know when or how

But you will know that’ll be the time to get off and start anew

Life is like a roller coaster

Gad shared his support for the grieving family on Twitter writing, “Watching our family friend #maxschachter read his son Alex’s poem tonight is almost too much for me to bear. Max, we are all with you. We love you. Your strength is incredible. Your son’s poetry is light in this darkness. #alexschachter.”

The actor was previously outspoken about his grief and called for stricter gun control after hearing the news of Alex’s death.

“I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again,” he wrote on Feb. 14. “A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not.”

RELATED: “A Dog’s Purpose” actor Josh Gad says he is “shaken and sad” after seeing the disturbing behind-the-scenes footage

He later went on to call out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) after he said Americans shouldn’t “jump to conclusions” about gun laws in the wake of mass shootings.

“As a Floridian, please let me be among the masses to tell you, you are a spineless coward @marcorubio and I hope your 3.3 million dollars in NRA funding comes with ear plugs that allow you to tune out the mourning cries of children and parents everywhere,” he wrote.

He later shared his condolences after hearing of Alex’s passing.

“Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry this happened. I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless. I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again,” he wrote.

Josh Gad at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
