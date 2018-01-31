Civil rights lawyer Amal Clooney (nee Alamuddin) was the beauty who managed to snag lifelong bachelor George Clooney, and it seems he didn’t have to do too much chasing — at first anyway.





In an interview with David Letterman on his brand new Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” the 56-year-old spilled the beans on meeting Amal, 39, at his home in Lake Como, Italy.

RELATED: One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

“I didn’t leave the house. No, it’s the wildest thing,” he said of the 2013 introduction. “A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.’ I got a call from my agent who called me and said, ‘I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry.'” Not only would he find himself surprised that his agent was right, Amal got to meet the parents right away.

Clooney continued, “And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address ‘cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn’t really, I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought, you know, we were buddies.”

Letterman joked at his response, replying, deadpan, “Who would, George? Let’s be frank, who really would want to go out with you?” The full length interview, the second episode of the former “Late Show” host’s show –premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb 9.

Clooney clearly didn’t have to travel far to meet his future wife — after all, she was brought to his doorstep! — but he definitely had to work his way out of the friendzone, and he obviously succeeded. The couple welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, on June 6, 2017 after tying the knot in 2014.

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

Unlike many celebrities (cough Kimye cough), the lovely couple kept things a lot more traditional when choosing the names of their babies. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, George revealed how they came up with the monikers.

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So, we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald,” he said at the time.

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already,” Clooney said of his son. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.” As for his little girl, she looks “exactly like Amal,” he said. “She has big beautiful eyes … It’s incredible.”