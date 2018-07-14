Menu
Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump Read this Next

Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows off Adorable Baby Bump
Advertisement

George Strait revealed his fail-safe hangover cure last December while on a tour to promote his tequila brand, Codigo.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Strait gave his take on drinking and tequila, along with his go-to hangover cure: Menudo.

“It’s tripe soup. It’s very, very tasty,” Strait says. “When I happen to have the occasional hangover, which I try not to, if I can get Menudo, that’s what I get.”

A bowl of Menudo. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made from cow stomach, also known as tripe, and a broth of red chili peppers, cilantro, onion, lime and oregano. You can find it at most Mexican restaurants around Texas.

Strait went on to say he doesn’t drink all that often anymore. He’ll down a shot of tequila with his band before heading out for an encore, but that’s about it. That being said, it’s fun to know what Strait will be eating if he finds himself with a booze-born headache.

Now Watch: Alan Jackson’s Lakeside Estate is up for Grabs

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like